Community Grants up for grabs

NOT-FOR-PROFIT community organisations throughout the Lockyer are set to benefit from up to $4000 of grant money.

Round 1 of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Community Grants initiative is now open for applications.

Lockyer Valley Sport and Recreation Portfolio Chair, Cr Jason Cook said the program aimed to provide financial assistance to support a range of organisations throughout the region.

"The grants are designed for organisations to undertake projects, activities or events which benefit the wider community,” he said.

"If there are any groups who have a big idea that could change or improve our community for the better, I would encourage them to apply.”

The Community Grants Program is for non-recurrent grants between $500 and $4000, which can be used to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment, fund events, and much more.

The applications will be assessed on the merit of the proposal, and the availability of funds.

In the last round of grants, fifteen organisations received funding.

Applications for the current round of grants will remain open until September 20.

For further information, visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or contact Council's Sport and Recreation Officer on 1300 005 872.