Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

GIFT OF JOY: Lowood Community Action Group president Mel Duckett with her grandson Hunter Duckett and one of the Christmas hampers. Picture: Contributed

THE Lowood Community Action Group doesn’t want anyone to go without this Christmas, and members have dedicated themselves to collecting donations from the community to create 100 free Christmas hampers for people in need over the festive season.

Donations for the hampers will be accepted up until “the very last minute because every bit counts” and can be made to the orange bins at the Bendigo Bank, Lowood; a bin at 28 Kent Rd, Rifle Range; 129 Old Fernvale Rd, Venore; or contact the group and a collection can be arranged.

Donations can include linen, towels, baby goods, summer clothing, cooking utensils, books especially children’s books, and pantry food.

President Mel Duckett is also keen to spread the word about the local action group and encourage more people to join the team of 12 to help with community initiatives in 2020.

Ms Duckett said this year’s Christmas hampers were being collated at the RSL Sub Branch in Lowood on December 17, and would be ready for delivery or collection from noon on December 18.

“We have asked our local RSL, Mercy Community Hub and Centrelink, to give us families that they know are really in need of Christmas hampers and pantry goods, for Christmas and over the New Year.

“I’d hate to think that somebody doesn’t get something for Christmas this year. It is really tough for a lot of families and we give these out for free.

“I know that even with the electricity and the bills that come in at Christmas it is hard and there’s nothing worse than struggling at Christmas. My heart goes out to people.”

Bendigo Bank has donated $500 to sponsor the hampers, and funds have been raised with barbecues held throughout the year.

Ms Duckett said the group’s members also involved their children and grandchildren in the process of organising the hampers.

“Which also teaches them to give back to other people. We wear orange shirts and my grandchildren are very proud to wear them too, and I’m hoping this will follow through in their lives to want to give back to people who are less fortunate.”

She said many people in the region were struggling, and it was important to remember to buy locally and support each other to ensure the circulation of money back into Lowood.

“It’s getting harder to get donations because there’s so many causes just now – everybody wants to give a bit but there’s just so many places that need help.”

The group aimed to leave free clothing and toys in Clock Park four times a year, often after school holidays to help families facing extra expenses, and is planning to prepare back-to-school packs for families next year.

A clothing and food day is being held tomorrow (Saturday, November 30) in Clock Park from 8.30am-11am. The cost is a $2 donation for clothing, toys, bric-a-brac, vegetables and mince.

Anyone who would like to join the group or make Christmas hamper donations can get in touch via Facebook or call Secretary Joy Emerson on 0407279412 or Mel Duckett on 0411 843 089.