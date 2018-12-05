Community event unites generations

CHRISTMAS is a time to celebrate, appreciate and unite with loved ones for the Sippel family.

This weekend they will start their festive season celebrations at the Minden Baptist Church where the family has congregated for six generations.

From day one the family has played an active role in church events, and this year the three generations worked side by side in all facets of church operations.

Committee member Ebonie Kammholz (nee Sippel) said the Christmas carol event was not just for church attendees but everyone in the community.

"We've got the jumping castle, animal farm and the face painting, so it's a real family get-together,” MrsKammholz said.

"It's designed as a family outing to learn the meaning of Christmas.

"But it also gives (people) the opportunity to sing some carols, as a lot of carnival events these days don't have the carol singing.”

Now in its second year, committee members hope the event increases in popularity after more than 300 people attended in 2017.

Event organiser Dion Sternberg is urging everyone in the community to get involved and spread Christmas cheer.

"With everyone so busy rushing here and there, especially at this time of year, it is so nice to relax at a low-key event in your own backyard,” MrSternberg said.

The community carols event will be held at the Minden Baptist Church on Sunday, December 9, from 4pm.