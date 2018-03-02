Community encouraged to support Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary

HELP NEEDED: Kirsty Lax, stands in front of a cage with several Sulphur Crested Cockatoos and macaws that she cares for.

THE LOCKYER Valley community is being encouraged to come out in force to support Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary at a fundraiser for the organisation this weekend.

Kirsty Lax, founder of the sanctuary, has been caring for injure wildlife for more than seven years now, and moved to the Minden area just over three years ago when the animals in her care outgrew her Ipswich property.

"Ever since I was a kid, I always had a thing for animals and birds, and when I left my job I thought time for a change.”

Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary Fundraiser: Kirsty Lax talks about her upcoming fundraiser to support her wildlife sanctuary. Video: Dominic Elsome

The sanctuary is funded almost entirely out of Kirsty's own pocket, with food for the wildlife alone costing more than $500 a fortnight.

Kirsty is on call 24/7 to assist with injured wildlife, and covers a vast area - including the Lockyer and Somerset region, as well as Ipswich and some areas of Boonah.

Some of the animals currently in her care include two macaws, a miniature pony foal, several sheep, and number of Sulphur Crested Cockatoos, one of which is 86 years old.

"Lots of people get bigger birds and they don't know what that responsibility is ... and we offer stability, a lot of them have been through so many homes.”

The fund-raiser will be held at the Rosewood Community Centre, from 7am to 1pm, with a sausage sizzle and raffle on offer, along with home-made items for sale.

If anyone can't make it to the event but still wishes to donate, details can be found on their Facebook page 'Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary'.

All money raised will be put towards the wildlife and improving the sanctuary's facilities.