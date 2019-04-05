Community effort spurs crime bust, three nabbed

OFFENDERS NABBED: Community effort helped police piece together evidence to charge three with with a string of offences.

POLICE executed multiple search warrants after the public helped piece together a string of evidence and have charged two 19-year-old men in relation to more than 20 property offenses.

Lowood police said the men were charged with drug offences, stealing from motor vehicles, burglary and unlawful use of vehicles.

Officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said a series of crimes had been committed in the past several months.

He said the collaboration between police and the community made it possible to connect the dots.

"There were at least a dozen community members who contributed in some way, from simple bits of information to providing CCTV footage,” he said.

"It was frustrating for us until we were able to piece the jigsaw together and were able to identify offenders.”

Sen-Sgt Peel said people needed to be mindful of their property.

"So many of these types of offenders are opportunists and prey on insecure vehicles and houses and are attracted to valuables being left in clear view,” he said.

"It is so important to lock up, remove valuables from sight, keep a lookout for yourselves and neighbours and to contact police with information.”

A third man has been charged with similar crimes.

Investigations are continuing.