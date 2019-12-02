Menu
HAND CRAFTED: Helen Carrey at the Forest Hill Homemade Expo.
Community creativity on show at homemade expo

Nathan Greaves
2nd Dec 2019 10:00 AM
A SPECTACULAR assortment of homegrown goods and handmade items were everywhere to be seem the Forest Hill Homemade Expo on Saturday.

From candy to crochet to clothing, from pottery to plants to produce, there was plenty on offer for those who braved the sweltering heat to explore the stalls in and around the Forest Hill School of Arts on Saturday.

Craftspeople, artists, designers, growers, and many more were in attendance, showcasing the works they’d grown, sewn, carved, baked, and made.

