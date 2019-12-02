Community creativity on show at homemade expo

A SPECTACULAR assortment of homegrown goods and handmade items were everywhere to be seem the Forest Hill Homemade Expo on Saturday.

From candy to crochet to clothing, from pottery to plants to produce, there was plenty on offer for those who braved the sweltering heat to explore the stalls in and around the Forest Hill School of Arts on Saturday.

Craftspeople, artists, designers, growers, and many more were in attendance, showcasing the works they’d grown, sewn, carved, baked, and made.