Community coming together for Relay for Life

Cancer survivors released balloons in memory of lost loved ones at the start of the Relay for Life in Gatton Kerry O'Neill

It's not too late to nominate for the Relay for Life, and help those affected by cancer.

More than 170 participants are already expected to attend the 2019 Lockyer Valley Relay for Life this weekend.

16 teams so far have committed to the cause of carrying a baton for 18 hours, in a relay-style walk or run to raise funds for cancer research, support and education.

The event will commence at 3pm on Saturday, September 7, promising fun activities, entertainment and empowering ceremonies for attendees of all ages.

The relay will conclude at 8am on Sunday, September 8.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris Ms McMillan extended a special invite for everyone to attend the event, whether or not they intended to participate directly.

"Everyone is welcome at Relay, no matter your age or fitness ability,” Ms McMillan said.

She said the Relay was intended to be a very emotional event, to encourage people to take part.

"Our volunteer committee have great entertainment planned for the whole family, as well as empowering ceremonies, like our inspiring opening ceremony, where cancer survivors and their carers start the walk,” she said.

"There is also our emotional candlelight ceremony, where we light up the darkness in memory of loved ones we have lost.”

She said community participation was vital to the success of the event.

"With the support of the Lockyer Valley community, we can be there for all Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day,” she said.

There is still time to be a part of Lockyer Valley Relay For Life - on the day registration is $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

To find out more information about Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org.au