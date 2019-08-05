Community comes out to celebrate with Tabeel residents

GOOD FUN: Jenny-Lyn Stokes and Daph Head enjoyed checking out all the stall at the 2019 Tabeel Fete on Saturday.

TABEEL Aged Care Facility was transformed into a bustling hive of activity on Saturday, as the Tabeel Fete came to town.

Service co-ordinator Debbie Elliot was pleased with the event.

"I think it was a wonderful day,” Ms Elliot said.

"I felt the crowd this year was as good as it has been in the past.”

She said on top of an important fundraiser, the fete was also an vital boost for patients' mental well-being, getting them active and interacting with the wider community.

"It's extremely important - just because they're in an age care community doesn't mean they stop being involved,” she said.

"It's a good opportunity for the families to come in as well.”

She said the community involvement with the fete was especially heart-warming.

"Over the years the fete has really turned into a community event,” she said.

"We have a community in a community.”

Ms Elliot said a lot of work had gone into the fete to make it happen.

"A big thank you to everybody - the volunteers and staff and anyone who donated,” she said.