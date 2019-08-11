Community colours shine through as festival returns

CELEBRATE CULTURE: This year's Colours of the Lockyer Festival is set to be bigger and better than last year.

CELEBRATE CULTURE: This year's Colours of the Lockyer Festival is set to be bigger and better than last year. Dominic Elsome

MORE than 700 hundred visitors gathered last year to celebrate everything which makes our region great at the inaugural Colours of the Lockyer festival.

This year, organisers are planning to go even bigger.

Idell Wadley said the second festival was already bigger than last year's.

"We out grew our venue so we've had to move to Ferrari Park to fit everybody in,” Ms Wadley said.

"We had to turn people away last year, so we've expanded.

"We've got almost 60 different vendors - for this region, that's very big.”

The arts and culture festival held in Laidley next Saturday will feature five hours of live entertainment, food trucks, a healing hub and demonstrations from community groups.

The Lockyer Legends talent quest will also run on the day, with a $200 cash prize pool.

Ms Wadley said the event was about bring the community of the Lockyer Valley together.

"It's a free community gathering and it appeals to everyone - from all walks of life,” she said.

"You can come and learn about alternative health therapies, you can get your hair dread-locked or your body tattooed.

"You can hang out with medieval knights and discover rune games.”

She encouraged the community to come and support locals and enjoy a fun day at the same time.

"It's a really lovely day out, and events like these are an opportunity for our local people to gain some exposure and maybe gain some income,” she said.

"It's really good for the town - so come and support the community and come and celebrate with us.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 3pm at Ferrari Park, Laidley.