Community collaboration the key to success

GOOD YEAR: Mayor Tanya Milligan is looking forward to improving the region in 2019. Meg Bolton

WHEN it comes to looking after the community, Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan believes it should be simple.

She said the community needed to be safe, which is why the council continued to prioritise upgrading roads, footpaths and drainage issues.

"I don't think we need to complicate it, at the end of the day people want decent roads, footpaths and they want a safe community to have their kids grow up in,” Cr Milligan said

In 2018, Lockyer Valley Regional Council championed its cause in Laidley, widening the channels as part of the flood mitigation program.

"We still have lots of work to do with the flood mitigation area and even in Forest Hill there's certainly drainage improvements we need to be doing,” she said.

While Cr Milligan said the upgrades were just the first "piece of the puzzle”, she was happy to get the ball rolling to ensure a safer future for the area.

Multiple road upgrades were also completed across the region this year, in Summerholm, Mulgowie and pathways in Kensington Grove.

Cr Milligan said upgrading narrow bends and general road widening would continue to be completed across the region.

"When I look to the future for us we've still got a long way to go with some of that safety improvements,” she said.

"We hand on heart know we can't do stuff by ourselves.

"We continue to work on partnerships and building good relationships with businesses, with community groups with other organisations in the community.”

But it wasn't all work and no play in the Laidley, Plainland and Kensington Grove area - Cr Milligan reflected on a successful year of social events in the region.

NAIDOC week, Colours of the Lockyer, the Laidley Spring Festival and the emergency services day all attracted a crowd.

"Our community is travelling very well, and I find it really heartening at this time of year to reflect back and see people working together and getting good things delivered for the community,” she said.

"Laidley is a great community... they are very proactive and they are exceptionally resilient and there's a lot of character there.”