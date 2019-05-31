Community centres left in funding limbo, services to suffer

FINANCIAL WORRIES: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald, Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl, and Queensland Shadow Minister for Communities Dr Christian Rowan discuss funding uncertainty for community centres.

FINANCIAL WORRIES: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald, Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl, and Queensland Shadow Minister for Communities Dr Christian Rowan discuss funding uncertainty for community centres. Dominic Elsome

COMMUNITY centres in the Lockyer Valley are being left in limbo over funding certainty, and the local member says it's not good enough.

The Laidley Community Centre has benefitted from a funding boost during the past two years through the Community Connect program, and manager Alana Wahl said the funding had allowed the centre to complete many of its exciting projects in the region.

"It's given me a worker who's role it is to support people to overcome barriers to accessing services,” Ms Wahl said.

"We have had increased capacity through having that person, and that's allowed us to expand our services due to myself having more time and capacity.”

But the program was only funded for two years originally, and although a six month extension was grant last year - the funding is set to run out at the end of June.

Ms Wahl said the loss of the funding would be a blow.

"If we don't get that trial extended it will mean that I'll lose my full-time worker,” she said. "That means a lot of (work) will fall back on my existing staff and myself ... so I'll have less time to be doing other things out in the community.”

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said local community centres provided "incredibly valuable services” and called for the state government to act.

"It's disheartening to hear of the struggles that these community centres go through to make ends meet,” Mr McDonald said.

Mr McDonald and shadow minister for communities Dr Christian Rowan visited community centres across the region yesterday, including Laidley.

Dr Rowan said the Laidley centre was doing fantastic work and needed "sustainable funding”.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government needs to take action to support these incredible community centres,” Dr Rowan said.