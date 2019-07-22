Community centre theft puts lives on the line

A valuable first aid kit has gone missing from the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre, leaving visitors and volunteers baffled.

In February, Ma Ma Creek Community Centre President Lynelle Brandt purchased two large Rural Area First Aid Kits at her own expense, for the community centre and its users.

Only two months later, at the April meeting, Lynelle realised that one of the kits was missing, and despite extensive searches, the missing kit was nowhere to be found.

"It's now July and it still hasn't turned up, so it hasn't just been misplaced, it's been deliberately taken," Lynelle said.

"We know who has used the hall since they were put there, and when it went missing. It is also marked with our name."

Lynelle made an appeal on Facebook this week, imploring whoever has taken the kit to return it as soon as possible, no questions asked.

While there is still a second kit stored in the hall, the theft could make it more difficult for organisers to deal with emergencies at larger events, such as the 84th Ma Ma Creek Exhibition coming up this weekend.