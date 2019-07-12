Community centre hits the road to bring services to needy

DRIVE ON: Lockyer Community Centre coordinator Linda Roberts is excited about the centre's new mobile pop-up hub. The program will bring vital community services to towns in the Valley for those who can't make it to Gatton.

DRIVE ON: Lockyer Community Centre coordinator Linda Roberts is excited about the centre's new mobile pop-up hub. The program will bring vital community services to towns in the Valley for those who can't make it to Gatton.

COMMUNITY services are hitting the road, and coming to a town near you.

The Lockyer Community Centre is bring its support services to those who need it most, with a new mobile hub program.

Coordinator Linda Roberts said the program, funded by a grant from Energex, would be trialled for 12 months to assist community members who were unable to reach the centre in person.

Rising costs of living meant many were unable to afford transport around the region regularly.

"There's a lot of people out there that need support and services but they physically just have to give up their car, or their car is sitting in the backyard waiting to get repaired,” Ms Roberts said.

"Add in the fact of the lack of public transport - especially in the outer regions.

"They can't come to us - we'll go to them.”

The pop-up hub will provide two-hour sessions at Ma Ma Creek, Mt Sylvia, Glenore Grove and Hatton Vale.

Ms Roberts said it was an important service that the centre was excited to be providing.

"It's also about encouraging people to still be engaged with their community, and reduce social isolation,” she said.

The centre is also launching a new technical support service, providing one-on-one sessions for locals to bring in their devices and learn how to use them.

Ms Roberts said there was often a stigma attached to being unable to use technology, but with so much of daily lives moving online, it's become a necessary skill.

"We get a lot of people come in and go 'I feel so stupid, I should know this',” she said.

"But the reality is a lot of people haven't been exposed to it or technology is just improving and advancing so it's hard for people to keep up with it.”

For more information about the support services please contact the Lockyer Community Centre on 5462 3355.