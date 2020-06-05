Community centre garden project nears completion

FORWARD VISION: Linda Roberts, Community Development Worker at the Lockyer Valley Community centre, stands on the site of a proposed sensory garden for dementia patients.

IT HAS been more than two years since the Lockyer Valley Community Centre first broke ground on its Sensory Garden project, which is now nearing completion.

Funded with grants from the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and Dementia Australia, and sponsored by several businesses and groups in the region, the project was originally scheduled for completion in May.

As with so many things, this was delayed due to COVID-19.

“The situation has slowed down the completion of the final tasks in the garden however, the volunteers and workers at the centre have been busy working away making the most of the quiet closed down period and now this space is almost completed,” Community Centre Coordinator Linda Roberts said.

“We are anxiously waiting on additional grant application outcomes that have been shown support from MP Jim McDonald, MP Scott Buchholz and Mayor Tanya Milligan. If successful with this additional project funding it will enable the centre to install shaded areas above outdoor seating spaces and install outdoor musical equipment.”

When completed, the garden will provide a relaxing, country-themed space with many “quirky and unique features” for people of all ages to enjoy, including a community garden to grow and harvest fresh produce.

“The project idea was developed from identifying a need in our community for a facility where people can visit and enjoy a themed outdoor space fitting with our region, to inspires memories, conversations, gardening activities and sensory experiences,” Linda said.

“Working closely with Dementia Australia and local Dementia Friendship and Support group this project grew from many conversations, research and travelling around to source vintage items to feature in the garden space.”

She said the hope was for the garden to be completed by the end of the month, with tentative plans for an official opening in September or October depending on restrictions.

The centre has also recently undergone a facelift, with new gardens featuring drought tolerant plants, and the installation of a three-mast flagpole which will allow the centre to fly the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

A number of other projects are also in the pipeline, including a Digital Hub service commencing in July which will provide the community with an opportunity to access to free digital and technical support advice, learning and assistance.

Funding has been secured for an ”Empowering You” online project, which aims to promote community resilience, and work towards reducing stigma associated with mental health conditions and access to mental health services.

The ”Lockyer Jam” youth music project the centre had hoped to start in April is also looking to be rescheduled later in the year, depending on gathering restrictions.

For more information on the activities and services offered by the Community Centre, call 5462 3355 or visit their Facebook Page.