APPLICATIONS OPEN: New rounds of council community grants are open to applications.
News

Community cash up for grabs as new round of grants open

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 10:31 AM

APPLICATIONS are open for the latest rounds of Community Assistance Grants from two regional councils.

The new year has brought no reprieve from the drought conditions that continue to plague the region, placing an increasing number of families, businesses, and individuals in dire straits.

Council Community Assistance Grants offer monetary incentives to support groups and organisations to carry out projects, host events, or deliver services that will benefit the wider community.

This can include construction projects, shows and events, fundraisers, and much more.

In the Somerset, grants can range from $500 to $2500, while in the Lockyer Valley, the amount on offer can be up to $4000, depending on the details of the application.

The Somerset Regional Council policy states further consideration will be given to projects which will benefit a greater number of people.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said her council would prioritise projects addressing the effects of the ongoing drought. ​

“There is no denying the impact this drought is having on our community, so anything we can do to assist, we will,” she said.

To be eligible for the grants, applicants must demonstrate they are a non-profit group, and provide details on the cost and benefits of their planned project.

Groups who are interested in pursuing the grants must fill out an application form, and submit it before the closing date, which is March 31 for the LVRC, and April 24 for the SRC.

For more information on the grants, consult the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Council websites.

Gatton Star

