HELPING FARMERS: Cameron, Amelia and Kendrick Myers spend some quality time at the barn dance.
Community band together to help drought affected areas

Meg Bolton
by
20th Sep 2018 1:32 PM

"IF WE don't have farmers, we don't eat” that's the prominent message making its way around the country was at the forefront of River 94.9's Barn Dance at Plainland.

More than $13,000 was raised for the buy-a-bale cause on Saturday, which will help 15 to 20 farmers buy hay during the next few weeks in Western Queensland.

"It's a great way for people to be able to show their support of farmers in a way that is fairly simple,” Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said.

"Fifty per cent of Queensland is still in drought and has been for five years; we need to continue to show support for our farmers and rural communities.”

People are encouraged to donate to the cause at www.buyabale.com.au.

