Community band together to help drought affected areas
"IF WE don't have farmers, we don't eat” that's the prominent message making its way around the country was at the forefront of River 94.9's Barn Dance at Plainland.
More than $13,000 was raised for the buy-a-bale cause on Saturday, which will help 15 to 20 farmers buy hay during the next few weeks in Western Queensland.
"It's a great way for people to be able to show their support of farmers in a way that is fairly simple,” Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said.
"Fifty per cent of Queensland is still in drought and has been for five years; we need to continue to show support for our farmers and rural communities.”
People are encouraged to donate to the cause at www.buyabale.com.au.