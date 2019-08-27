Community and history at Somerset Dam

More than 500 people recently walked the walls of the historic Somerset Dam.

The two-day Wall Walk Weekend event was a joint initiative between Seqwater, and the Somerset Dam and Districts Progress Association.

The weekend included tours inside and on top of the dam, and a showcase of local talent in the nearby Coronation Hall.

Progress association president Noelene Hunter said that her group worked very hard to bring as much of the community to the event as possible.

"We put our feelers out to all of the various artisans in the Somerset Region,” she said.

"The hall was packed with wonderful art, some sculpting, metalwork, it was a great response.”

The weekend showcase received massive support from community members and visitors alike.

The Wall Walk itself was also far more popular than expected.

"Seqwater were booked out within ten minutes of opening the bookings,” Noelene said.

"They had about 500 people go across the wall in two days, and there were hundreds more enquiries.”

Given the level of interest, Noelene said she expected Seqwater to offer more Wall Walk opportunities in future.

"Probably in a few month's time, there'll be another Wall Walk, but there probably won't be another showcasing of artists at the hall.”

Seqwater had covered the cost to gift use of the hall to the Progress Association for the two days, and Noelene said she was unsure if they would be willing to do so again in the event of future walks.

Regardless of future possibilities, the community made the best of the opportunity they were given.

"We took it and ran with it and had a great time,” Noelene said.