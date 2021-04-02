Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
News

Commonwealth online banking crashes

by Rhiannon Tuffield
1st Apr 2021 6:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Commonwealth Bank users are experiencing issues with online banking, with customers unable to login to the NetBank service.

The bank confirmed its services were down and has told customers its IT team was looking into the issue.

"We are aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we're currently investigating," a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said on Twitter.

 

Originally published as Commonwealth online banking crashes

commonwealth bank netbank

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        Premium Content Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        News A woman was confronted by a man who had only just seen her at a pub

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        Premium Content Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        News A Korean War veteran who survived being shot in the back of the head has spent the...

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts lockdown