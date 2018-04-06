Menu
Who is the Opening Ceremony bum flasher?

A bum flash was the talking point of social media during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter
by Lexie Cartwright

THE woman who's backside stole the show at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony was a volunteer from a community dance group, industry sources revealed.

The unfortunate wardrobe slip-up, which occurred during Ricki-Lee Coulter's beach-themed performance of her new song Technicolour Love, became the talk of the ceremony after a woman in purple swimmers flashed her bare bottom on live TV.

The woman is believed to be an amateur performer from the Gold Coast who volunteered her time.

The woman became an international sensation when halfway through the song, the camera flashed to a group of dancers as they flung their towels over their backs, but one dancer's towel got tangled as she ran into a swarm of performers, exposing her bottom to an estimated 1.5 billion viewers.

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks flashing opening ceremony wardrobe malfunction

