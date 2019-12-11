Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Offbeat

Commodore fans express shock at axing

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLDEN Commodore fans and owners have expressed their shock at the axing of the Australian favourite.

Holden broke the news yesterday that it will no longer manufacture the Commodore due to declining sales, and many commentators have said it marks the end of an era not only for car enthusiasts, but also an Australian way of life.

"It's just quintessentially Aussie," said Commodore owner Steve Gurney, who has a 2003 VY SS Commodore ute dedicated to drifting.

"It's sad to see it go, but that's the way it goes I guess - things change."

Townsville motorsport driver Garth Edwards, who has raced a Commodore ute at the Townsville 400, said the model would be irreplaceable.

"It's hard to see something that became so iconic come to an end," he said.

"A lot of kids grew up knowing what a Commodore is and many of us had one as their first car.

"They're built really tough; it's a shame they've stopped manufacturing."

More Stories

cars holden holden commodore manufacturing motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        premium_icon Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        News Police push for security camera usage following a rise in crime in the Somerset region

        How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this Christmas

        premium_icon How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this...

        News Planning on trying your luck on the ham wheel – here’s the secrets to boosting your...

        Everything you need to know about Ipswich’s measles outbreak

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about Ipswich’s measles outbreak

        Health Deaths occur mainly in children under five years of age, primarily from pneumonia...

        Holiday drivers encouraged to stop, revive in Somerset

        Holiday drivers encouraged to stop, revive in Somerset

        News Free tea, coffee and snacks will be on offer for drivers passing through the...