Comedic criminals open pockets in support of local kindy

Police officers were on-hand to keep the prisoners in line

THE trial of the century took place at Esk’s Red Deer Cafe this week, following the arrests of some of the town’s most prolific criminals.

Police were out in force in Esk on Wednesday (November 27), tracking down and arresting the seven felons.

Fingerprints and mugshots were taken, and the group were put in lockup, before being brought forth one by one to have their charges read.

It was all in good fun, though, being part of the Esk Kindy’s Jail ‘n Bail fundraiser.

Plenty of family members and friends turned up to watch the mock trial, while children gawked at the proceedings from the comfort of the Cafe’s playground.

‘Wacky’ Jackie Lawson, operator of the Esk Caravan Park, was the first to be charged.

“It is well known you have a passion for country music,” Judge Carmel Lynch proclaimed.

“But you don’t just listen to the music, you sing to it, and it is said you are most ambitious with your country music after you have been drinking alcohol.”

Jackie was also charged with manipulating world events – causing car crashes and thunderstorms – to keep people from leaving the caravan park.

The next to have their charges read was local hairdresser Deb ‘de Maverick’ Millerick, who stood accused of having a bad hair day.

“For a hairdresser, there really is no excuse,” Judge Lynch said.

“Worse still, her bad hair days permeate through her fingers to cause bad hair days throughout town.”

Deb also stood accused of hijacking NBN lines to establish a direct line with God, with assistance from the next criminal to be charged.

Postmaster Greg ‘Powder Keg’ McLachlan is an infamous repeat offender.

“This event has taken place six times, and every single time, you have been called up to stand trial,” Judge Lynch said.

“First of all, I want to express my disgust that you haven’t changed your ways, but I must also ask that everyone give him a round of applause for his ongoing support of the Esk Kindy.”

Mr McLachlan was charged with influencing worldwide fashion, and hoarding highly-advanced communications equipment: an old phone booth in his backyard.

It was speculated this strange technology may have been used to help the previous felon establish her connection with God.

Jimmy ‘uberbro’ Smith was charged with driving his wife around the bend, and disrupting the peace.

“We’ve heard when you encounter a spider, all you can do is leap onto the nearest chair and scream the house down,” Judge Lynch said.

Witchcraft was the main charge levelled against local artist Christiana ‘Crazy Cat’ Ravanelli, who was accused of illegally smuggling anti-ageing potions into Australia, and distributing them via an underground day spa operating out of her art studio.

“Plenty of clay goes into the studio, but not all of it makes it onto the pottery wheel,” Judge Lynch said.

Barry ‘Rascal’ Rowe appeared before the Kindy Court about ten years ago, and had committed a myriad of misdemeanours in the time since then.

“There were so many leads for police to follow, it was difficult to narrow down what to charge you with,” Judge Lynch said.

Mr Rowe was ultimately charged with indecent exposure, crimes against fashion, and noise pollution for his loud snoring.

Sam ‘Gangsta’ Gowar, the Awesam K9 Services Dog Trainer, was the last to be charged, and was accused of sleeping on the job, and having an unhealthy obsession with dogs.

“Everywhere you look on his personal and business facebook pages, it’s just pictures of dogs,” Judge Lynch said.

“It has infiltrated all aspects of your life. I think it’s time to consider psychological help.”

Though some tried to defend themselves with claims they had a twin sibling, all seven of the felons pleaded guilty to their charges, and had to pay bail to escape the cell.

In the lead-up to their arrests, the felons took donations from the community to go towards their bail, with all of the money going towards supporting the Esk Kindy.

“Jimmy was presented with a $250 voucher from Only With You Photography, for raising the most bail, and Christiana received a $20 voucher from The Esk Butcher Shop as runner up,” organiser Michelle Rose said.

“The total raised, as of right now is $4536. I say right now because there have been more a couple donations sent through since the event, plus there is the promise of further donations being sent through as well.”

Among the donations was an anonymous contribution of $1200.

“We suspect it came from an underground bigshot who wants to see these felons back on the streets to continue their dirty deeds,” Michelle said.