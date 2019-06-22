Comedian issues challenge to Folau

The backlash against Israel Folau's $3 million cash grab fundraiser continues to grow, with comedian Joel Creasey issuing a challenge to the embattled footballer.

Folau sparked headlines yesterday when he launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his legal bills against Rugby Australia and to assist in his appeal of his sacking.

The code-hopping athlete was dumped by the Wallabies after yet another homophobic tirade on social media, in which he claimed homosexuals would go to hell.

The devout fundamentalist Christian is claiming the punishment is an issue of religious freedom - not a breach of his employment contract, as Rugby Australia claims.

In the wake of his very public financial appeal, in which Folau said he was "in the fight of my life", Creasey shot back.

Screengrab from a YouTube video where Israel Folau asks for donations to fund his legal fees.

Joel Creasey has challenged Israel Folau to a debate on television. Picture: Richard Dobson

The television presenter and stand-up comic also took a swipe at Folau's use of the hashtag "Save Izzy".

"You say you have the fight of your life on your hands trying to raise funds to defend your blatant homophobia," Creasey wrote in a Facebook post.

"If you'd like to put that in perspective I'm more than happy to debate you on national television.

"I can assure you that will be a far tougher fight.

Debate me on national TV. I can assure you that will be a far tougher fight. 💅🏻 https://t.co/xRTMKshq71 — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) June 21, 2019

"Also couldn't help but notice you were using the hashtag #SaveIzzy. I literally have sex with dudes but your hashtag is still the gayest thing I've ever seen or heard. Izzy! Reminded me of someone so I made you a photo."

Creasey attached a photoshopped image of Folau's head on the body of Disney character Izzy Maguire, played by singer-actress Hilary Duff in the early 2000s.

"Let me know when you are free to chat," Creasey said.

Father Rod Bower posted this sign on Monday to stand by the LGBT community in the face of negative comments from sacked rugby star Israel Folau.

He repeated the challenge on Twitter, generating plenty of support from his fans and a fair amount of criticism from those who support Folau.

Half a million dollars has been raised in the past 24 hours, despite many commentators pointing out Folau has made millions of dollars in his sporting career.

His Rugby Australia contract was worth $4 million, before it was torn up. He has a property portfolio worth close to $7 million across NSW and Queensland.