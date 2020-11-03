Comeback 50 proves decisive after Lockyer/Ipswich collapse

By Mike Nowlan

SOME fine rescue batting, including from man of the match Keith Muller, set up Lockyer/Ipswich’s latest Veterans Division 2 victory in Toowoomba.

Lockyer/Ipswich were sent into bat and despite having three batsmen out to first ball ducks, reached 9/209 off 45 overs.

The visitors maintained control of the match by bowling Toowoomba out for 168 in the 45th over.

Muller and skipper Brad Hines put on a quickfire 39 run opening partnership before Lockyer/Ipswich collapsed to 5/46. That included three ducks.

Brian Olsen joined Muller to rescue the innings at 5/112.

Ian Kimlin (32 not out) then took over from Muller leading the fightback, and with Col Taylor (38) and David Frampton (16) lifted the score to 194.

Muller then returned to the crease to bring up a very well deserved 50.

The bottom half of the batting order did a very good job in getting Lockyer/Ipswich to a defendable total.

Noel McIntyre, with 5/32 off eight overs, was the pick of the Toowoomba bowlers. He again just missed another hat-trick this season.

Several Toowoomba batsmen got starts but failed to go on with it. Best were Chris Herdon 20 retired, David Ross and Owen Strohfeld with 28 apiece.

The home side ended up all out for only 168 in the 45 over.

Glen Gotting cleaned up Mick Fogarty early then came back to claim the last two wickets to finish with 3/10 of 7.2 overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich bowler Glen Gotting

Taylor got into the middle order to claim 3/41 off eight overs.

Jeff Evans, with 2/11 off eight overs, gave nothing away.

Lockyer/Ipswich’s man of the match Muller said it felt good to make a 50 in his comeback season.

Noel McIntyre received the man-of-the-match award for Toowoomba.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Brad Hines said that despite his quickfire 25, the pitch was not conducive to quick scoring as it had low bounce. Several batsmen were bowled hitting onto the stumps.

This was the last round of the season in Division two for veteran’s cricket.

Lockyer/Ipswich finished in third place on 12 points behind Brisbane (14).

The Lockyer/Ipswich Division 1 team play their final match on Sunday. They need to win against lowly placed Gold Coast Green to be premiers.