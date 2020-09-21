‘Come here little girl’: Mum sentenced for stab attack

A MOTHER who repeatedly stabbed her 17-year-old daughter in the face and chest has been handed a five-year suspended jail sentence.

The 39-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter, stabbed the girl in a frenzied attack at Brisbane's bayside in February last year after telling the child: "Come here you little girl, I'll stab you with this knife".

She pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme court on Monday to acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman was originally charged with attempted murder, but the charge was later downgraded.

The court heard the woman and her daughter had a "violent" relationship, where the mother had previously been hospitalised after physical abuse from her daughter, who had punched her so much she "fractured her knuckles".

On the morning of the stabbing, the woman, her partner and her daughter had been drinking since the night before at a property in Wynnum.

The mother and child got into an argument and began to physically fight, with the daughter throwing a mug, which cut her mother's face.

The woman called Triple-0 during the fight a number of times before telling her daughter: "If you come near me I'll kill you".

She then stabbed her five times, including in the face and chest, causing her to lung to collapse, the court was told.

Her daughter survived the attack and is now pregnant.

Barrister Nick Brown told the court the mother had previously worked in a community support policing role and was heavily involved in her community.

She had been subject to serious domestic violence throughout her life, the court heard.

In sentencing, Justice Glenn Martin said "as is so often the case" domestic violence incidents of this nature occurred after "a ridiculous amount of alcohol had been consumed".

"You are very lucky, very lucky indeed that you are not facing a charge of murder and you would spend a long time in jail if that had come to pass" he said.

The woman was sentenced to five years' jail, which was suspended for five years.