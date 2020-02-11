Menu
Volcano coma victim wakes up to worst news

by AAP
11th Feb 2020 7:27 AM

An Australian mum has come out of her coma, months after the volcano eruption on New Zealand's White Island that killed her husband and daughter.

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow woke from her coma in Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and was told the tragic news of her husband Gavin Dallow and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking, The Advertiser of Adelaide reported today.

The family were on a day trip to White Island while cruising on the liner Ovation of the Seas when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 20.

Mr Dallow, a lawyer, was farewelled at Adelaide Oval on January 10 in a service in front of about 600 mourners.

A service for Zoe is yet to be held.

Ms Dallow, an engineer with Santos, was flown back to Australia after the eruption with burns to more than half of her body.

Of the 47 people reportedly on the island at the time, 18 were killed instantly or later succumbed to their injuries, while two people, Hayden Marshall-Inman of New Zealand and Winona Langford of Australia, were initially listed as missing before being presumed dead on January 23.

Most of the victims were Australian tourists.

Melbourne man Paul Browitt died at The Alfred due to injuries from the eruption which also claimed his daughter Krystal.

His other daughter Stephanie remains in the Alfred for treatment.

