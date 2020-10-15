COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

THE speed limit on a notoriously dangerous rural road is under investigation after a teenager was left in a coma following a car accident.

On August 17, a Lockyer Valley teenager was drivign his car along Grantham Scrub Road before it left the road and rolled multipe times.

The 17-year-old was airlifted to Brisbane and has prompted a review of the 100 km/h speed limit.

Just a month prior, a local resident had contacted council calling for an investigation into the speed due to numerous near-misses and accidents on the road.

Councillor Janice Holstein, who holds the infrastructure portfolio, confirmed an investigation was underway.

“A speed review for Grantham Scrub Road, extended to include Carpendale Road, is currently under investigation by council’s Technical Service Team,” she said.

Traffic count data relating to vehicle speed, vehicle type, traffic volumes is being collected and assessed.

Janine Green, who lives on Grantham Srub Road, says a speed limit change is in order to protect drivers. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

The completion of the speed review assessment is expected within the next two months.”

But resident Janine Green, who lives in Veradilla, initially filed the request prior to August to have the speed limit changed but has had limited contact from council about the issue.

“I’m feeling very frustrated though that this has drawn out for over three months,” she wrote in an email to council.

“I find it quite unbelievable that the safety of the community has not been more of a priority.

“We have had a number of accidents on this road … the most recent was nearly a fatal.”

The road is currently signposted at 100km/h, but residents say it should be dropped to at least 80km/h.