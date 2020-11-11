A coma, 40 screws in his skull and no idea what happened

He was in a coma for days. He’s had 40 screws embedded in his head. But more than a month later, Ricardo Compass still has no idea what happened.

He was in a coma for days. He’s had 40 screws embedded in his head. But more than a month later, Ricardo Compass still has no idea what happened.

OVER a month on from a brutal road crash that left him in a coma for days, Ricardo Compass is still trying to work out how he cheated death.

The 40 screws now embedded in his skull, and long scar that runs across the crown of his head, are all the clues the 30-year-old Brazilian has about the crash that took place at around midnight on September 12th at Cavill Ave, when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car.

Now he is seeking any information he can get from those who were present, as friends rally around him during his recovery.

"I remember leaving work and getting on my bike that night, I thought I better ride slow, it has been raining. But I don't know anything else," Mr Compass said.

"Only waking up in hospital."

Ricardo Compass was involved in a mysterious motorcycle accident that left him in hospital with serious injuries. Photo: Scott Powick.



The part time labourer and cook said he has been waiting to hear from police to determine who was at fault.

"I want to know if it was my fault, if that, then I want to help him. But if it isn't my fault I want them to help me," he said.

Having moved to Australia in 2018, and unable to return home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Mr Compass has been without his family to help him as medical bills pile up.

The young man has had to undergo multiple surgeries and had six metal plates embedded into his face.

He has also lost his part time labouring job because he is unable to work and has not been able to replace his motorbike, which was his only mode of transport.

"It was my father's birthday when I was taken to hospital. When my aunty called him all they knew was I had been in a serious crash and they were told my face was disfigured.

"He won't forget it.

"I am still in pain but I don't know if there has been any long term damage to my eyes.

"My whole face had to be reconstructed.

"It is so strange to me because I have never needed help in my life, I've been the one to help someone else, now I am in this situation - it is embarrassing."

The scar Ricardo has been left with on his head. Photo: Scott Powick.

Titanium was implanted in Ricardo's face during his facial reconstruction.

Since the incident, Mr Compass's colleagues have worked to raise money and are hoping to purchase a cheap second hand car for their friend so he can get to work.

Hannah Kennedy, who works alongside Mr Compass at a Nobbys beach restaurant, said she felt compelled to start a GoFundMe campaign to help.

"I came into work one day and was surprised to not see him making pizza," she said.

"I asked where he was and they told me about the accident, I couldn't believe it.

"When we found out just how bad it was and how much he had lost we had to do something.

"He lost his motorbike, his job, he has no family here, and his insurance still doesn't cover the cost of everything.

"He is such a happy person and is just glad to be alive,

"He has had titanium put all through his face and still he has such a good attitude, you just want to help get back up on his feet because you know he would do the same for you.

"It would be so good to get him working again."

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

WANT TO HELP RICARDO? CLICK HERE

Originally published as Coma, 40 screws in skull ... and no idea how it happened