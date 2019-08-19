Menu
Car display at the festival
News

Colours shine at regional culture festival

Nathan Greaves
by
19th Aug 2019 10:15 AM

THE Colours of the Lockyer, Arts and Culture Festival was on in Laidley on Saturday.

Ferrari Park was overrun with tents, stalls, and displays for the celebration of arts, craft, food and culture.

The event featured hours of live entertainment including highland and lion dancing, songs and music, performing arts displays, and much more.

There were also food trucks, a healing hub, an international market, living history exhibits, a jumping castle, car displays, a petting farm, and plenty of other attractions to engage guests of all ages.

Visitors could pose for photos with celtic warriors, get a tarot card reading from a psychic, purchase hand-made crafts, or settle in to watch the ongoing entertainment on show.

arts and culture colours of the lockyer laidley
Gatton Star

