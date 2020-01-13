Colourful shows of support for fireys, despite controversy

Residents of Kilcoy ignored the naysayers and put up a massive display to offer their thanks to local fireys.

Residents of Kilcoy ignored the naysayers and put up a massive display to offer their thanks to local fireys.

FIRE FIGHTERS travelling through the Somerset on the weekend were greeted with shows of support both colourful and quirky.

Earlier in the week, a post did the rounds on social media, urging residents to put up streamers or ribbons to show their support for local fireys.

Residents and businesses alike seized the idea and ran with it, going above and beyond the original suggestions with intricate, creative displays.

Though the original post asked people to simply put up red and orange streamers, others took it a step further, suggesting red streamers for paid fireys, yellow for volunteers, and green in recognition of animals injured or killed by the fires.

The original idea met with backlash for a number of reasons, due to concerns the ribbons could be misconstrued for markers used to denote the locations of fire hydrants or properties in need of assistance, or even mistake for actual fires if glimpsed from a distance.

This confusion was the reason behind one of the more unusual displays put up by one resident, Ann Jones from Coominya, who strung up underwear from her gate along with ribbons.

Coominya resident Ann Jones put up coloured ribbons to acknowledge the efforts of local fireys... along with a little something extra to give them something to smile about.

“Because of the confusion over the ribbon colours, I thought of something that we all own, that would put a smile on our Firefighters faces,” she said.

“They deserve a smile for all the hard work they do and have been doing for our communities.”

Despite continued efforts by naysayers to condemn the gestures of support, several businesses in the town of Kilcoy combined their efforts to form a colossal display of gratitude.

In addition to the ribbons and streams, they put up balloons, collages, letters of support, and a massive ‘thank you’ banner.

Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce president Bronwyn Davies with local fire fighters.

For those who didn’t get the chance to put up a display, you can show your support by thanking local fire fighters in person, or donating directly to one of the many fire appeals happening in the area.

Those who have put up ribbons, streamers, or other displays are reminded to avoid creating litter by properly disposing of their decorations.