Colourful show of support for local fireys

COLOURED ribbons will be appearing on properties throughout the region this weekend, in an act of solidarity and support for those involved in the ongoing fire crisis.

The idea of putting up ribbons comes courtesy of a request sweeping through community groups and pages on social media.

The original post asks people to display red or orange ribbons or streamers on Sunday, January 12, in recognition of local fireys.

As with most things posted online, people have chosen to put their own spin on the idea.

Current suggestions are now for people to place red streams for paid firefighters, yellow for volunteers, and green in recognition of wildlife killed or injured in the fires.

There was some backlash to the idea, with concerns raised that the ribbons could be misconstrued as markers for hydrants or other areas of importance, causing issues for firefighters.

This was a point of particular confusion, as fire departments in different states use different practices.

Chief Superintendent of the Queensland Rural Fire Service Allan Gillespie weighed in on the issue, clarifying the gesture wouldn’t distract or mislead local firefighters.

“Placing a ribbon of any colour on your letter box does not indicate anything in particular to a firefighter,” he said.

“Hydrants are marked with an H, not ribbons or anything else.”

Some online commenters viewed the ribbons as a hollow gesture, and instead asked for people to demonstrate their support by thanking their local fire fighters in person, or donating directly to a fire appeal.

Others expressed fears that seeing the flickering orange, red, or yellow streamers could be problematic in areas where people were actively watching for fires.

Those who choose to participate in putting up ribbons or streamers are urged to be considerate of the environment by ensuring their displays are tied in place securely, and disposed of properly once they are taken down.