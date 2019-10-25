Colour run raises funds for Morcombe Foundation

COLOUR RUN: Students, teachers and volunteer firefighters all joined in on the fun.

A RAUCOUS rainbow overtook the oval of Grandchester State School on Thursday for its first ever Colour Run.

The colour run was carried out as an early Day for Daniel event, in support of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

“We’ve never done a colour run before, this is the first time,” teacher aide Jenny Litfin said.

“We normally support the day by having children wear red and putting up balloons, but I just thought it’d be a bit of fun to do something different.”

The small school’s 43-strong cohort of students took to the oval for an obstacle course, with hay bales to scale, tunnels and tyres to traverse, before being faced with a net to crawl or slide under, with the mat beneath slicked with water and detergent.

Volunteer firefighters from Laidley were on-hand as well, hosing down the students as they passed by.

Waiting at the end of it all was a gauntlet of teachers, armed with an arsenal of coloured powdered to douse their soggy students with.

After several laps, the student’s once-white clothes were stained every colour of the rainbow … and then it was the teacher’s turn.

“Everyone participated, which is awesome, and lots of the parents came to watch,” Jenny said.

“We had beautiful weather, which is great, and we watered our oval.”

Given the popularity and success of the run, she said staff were considering bringing it back again next year.

“I think we’ll make it an annual event, given it was so successful. It wasn’t hard to run, and the kids have enjoyed it, so that’s probably the most important thing. They’ll be going home tired,” she said.

The colour and chaos wasn’t just for fun, but also to raise money for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

“We have Bruce and Denise Morcombe coming out on Tuesday to collect the cheque,” Jenny said.