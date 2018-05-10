Colour run makes for lots of fun

RAINBOW FUN: Withcott State School prep student Jimmy Kibblewhite has a blast at the school's first Colour Run fundraiser on Friday

RAINBOW FUN: Withcott State School prep student Jimmy Kibblewhite has a blast at the school's first Colour Run fundraiser on Friday Francis Witsenhuysen

STUDENTS dressed in white were turned into all the colours of the rainbow at Withcott State School's first colour run.

Standing at colour stations on an obstacle course on the oval, members of the school community waited patiently to throw coloured chalk made of corn starch and vegetable dye from squeezy bottles over students as they ran past.

Principal Lyndal Symonds said the whole school event was a new spin on the idea of a cross country while raising funds for the school.

"We had our official cross country in the morning, but not every person is a long-distance runner,” Ms Symonds said.

"This gives a fun spin as what some kids would see as not a pleasurable experience to them.

"It's a great way to keep kids interested and engaged.”

A large group of parents watched on as the school's adopt-a-cops, teachers, cleaners and groundsman made sure the kids ended up as colourful as possible at the finish line.

"We all had masses and masses of fun,” she said.

"It was an amazing to see the parent's turnout and how many actually got involved too.”

The colour run was the final school fundraiser needed to reach targets towards a new safety fence for shot put and discus for the school's athletics program.

"Suddenly us fundraising seemed quite secondary,” she said.

"But for the last three years we have raised money through fun runs for the safety fence,” she said.

"In coordination with the P&C we've raised $2200 and the P&C are putting in the additional amount of the fence.”

Ms Symonds said the colour run was looking like an annual event.