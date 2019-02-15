Menu
Login
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

More Stories

afl collingwood magpies jordan de goey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Dumped pig bodies infuriate landowner, risk cattle attacks

    Dumped pig bodies infuriate landowner, risk cattle attacks

    News A Lowood livestock owner made a shocking discovery when she found the bodies of five pigs dumped on her property

    Small business owner left fuming after daylight robberies

    Small business owner left fuming after daylight robberies

    News More than $1000 of product was stolen.

    Funding boost for popular festival

    Funding boost for popular festival

    News $13,000 will go along way

    OPINION: Dairyfarmers time on land dwindles

    OPINION: Dairyfarmers time on land dwindles

    Opinion A heartbreaking decision