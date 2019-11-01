Collection of creative set to come alive at handmade expo

LOVERS of all things homemade, homegrown and homebaked will rejoice in the second Handmade Expo Market to take place in Forest Hill this year.

The markets will be held on Saturday, November 30, and will bring together a collection of more than 40 creatives selling their handmade wares and goods.

The Handmade Expo Market is an event that was started in 2008 to promote exclusively handmade goods and it now takes place at various locations across the state.

Helen Wright is the co-ordinator of the Toowoomba, Ipswich and Forest Hill markets and she said their aim was to give local vendors a chance to showcase their goods and for the community to experience what they have to offer.

“I initially got involved with the markets as a vendor as I was making my own baby wraps for around 15 years,” Ms Wright said.

“As a vendor you see things that managers don’t often see and so when I was given the chance to become a co-ordinator, I jumped at it.”

Ms Wright said this would be the second time this year the markets had taken place at Forest Hill and that it was a great event for the whole community to enjoy.

“Many of the people who run the stalls live in the local area and a lot of local businesses get involved so it injects money back in to the community,” she said.

She said there would be something for everyone on the day, with everything from fashion to food.

The markets will run from 8am to 1pm at Forest Hill School of Arts Hall, Railway St.