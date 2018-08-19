Menu
Doors shut at Coles Australia Fair after a nationwide checkout register outage. Picture: Amanda Robbemond
Technology

Coles closed across Australia as outage strikes

by Amanda Robbemond and Alicia Nally
19th Aug 2018 9:10 AM

SHOPPERS are being turned away as they try to shop in Coles across Australia this morning with Cairns' stores also affected.

It is not clear what caused the outage but staff at the Mt Sheridan, Redlynch, Westcourt and Earlville outlets confirmed they were not able to open this morning until an IT glitch was fixed.

A Coles spokesperson said in a written statement: "Due to circumstances beyond the control of our team members, some of our stores around Australia are unable to open this morning until further notice due to an IT issue which is affecting some of our registers.

"We thank customers for their patience during this time and would like to assure them that we are working hard to ensure all of our stores are open again as soon as possible."

More to come

coles editors picks outage supermarket

