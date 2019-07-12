Coles’ new Little Shop revealed
Coles supermarkets is bringing back their hugely popular minis with a Little Shop 2 edition of 30 new miniature collectables of popular groceries.
These include favourite kids' snacks Arnott's Barbecue Shapes, Heinz Baked Beans, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles, Campbell's Tomato Soup and the refreshing Eclipse Mints.
Among these is a special edition Vegemite vintage mini to celebrate the popular spread's long history on Australian shopping lists.
"We have been inundated with requests to bring Little Shop back and we know customers will be very excited about this brand new collection," said Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson.
"We think customers will be excited to find out about additional surprises we have in store for them."
Sydney mum Sarah Keating said her three children Arabella, 11, Ava, 9, Billy, 5, and niece Charlotte, 12, are all excited for the return of the Little Shop collectables.
"The kids enjoy going shopping with me to collect their favourites and learn about the groceries on offer everyday," Ms Keating said. "Ava and Billy love the Eclipse Mints and the Finish Dishwasher Cleaner."
"The size and attention to detail is amazing and the kids love using their minis to play with their other toys."
Also available for purchase are mini trolleys and baskets, and new additions including Little Shop 2 collector cases, a Coles replica truck and toy cash register.
Coles Little Shop 2 collectables can be bought in all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and online from July 17. With every $30 spent customers will also be offered a free collectable.
FULL LIST OF COLES LITTLE SHOP 2 MINIS
Heritage Mill Apple Crumble Clusters
Leggos Pizza Sauce
Arnotts Orginal Barbecue Shapes
Gillette Fusion 5 Razor
Bref Power Active Juicy Lemon Toilet Cleaner
Eclipse Spearmint Mints
Primo English Style Ham
Olay Complete Defence Moisturising Lotion
Chobani Greek Yoghurt Flip
My Dog Meaty Loaf
Coles Special Burger Sauce
Finish Dishwashing Cleaner
Coles Prepaid Gift Card
Messy Monkeys Snack Bars
Coles Ultimate Choc Chip Cookies
Maggi Chicken Wholemeal 2 minute noodles
Bulla Thickened Cream
Moccona Classic Medium Roast Coffee
Latina Fresh Beef Ravioli
Australian Field Fresh Garden Peas
Kleenex Value Pack Toilet Paper
Australia's Own Full Cream A2 Protein Milk
Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling Water
Tip Top The One Bread
Dynamo Professional Washing Liquid
Vegemite
Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar
Edgell Black Beans
Campbells Condensed Tomato Soup