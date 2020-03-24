Coles extends community hour offering to integral workers

A NEW change is coming to Coles' Community Hour periods, which have been provided to support those most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously the early-morning Community Hour was open only to elderly and disabled customers, but from March 26, the first hour of trade on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be dedicated to emergency services and healthcare workers.

This includes doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and ambulance staff, police, firefighters and emergency service workers who hold an AHPRA card, have a workplace ID or are wearing their work uniform.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday Coles Community Hours will continue to be for customers who hold a government-issued Pensioner Concession Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Companion Card, Seniors Card, Disability Card and Health Care Card.

Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said the move will help even more Australians access the essential groceries they need.

"In the past week we have seen Community Hour help vulnerable and elderly Australians access essential grocery items during this challenging time," he said.

"We are now extending this opportunity to those Australians who are protecting our community and keeping us safe."

Mr Cain said the hope was for the new Community Hour focus to ease the burden on these essential members of the community, who are already under considerable pressure due to the current circumstances.

"We know these workers are incredibly busy and hope that providing them with a dedicated hour at the beginning of the day to shop will make their lives a little easier and support the vital work they are doing every day," he said.

"We are also incredibly proud of our team members in-store who are working hard to get stock on to shelves as fast as possible, create a safe place to shop, and provide our customers with great service. We ask that our customers continue to show them kindness and patience."