Cold temperatures set to linger into the weekend
THE recent cold weather isn't over just yet, with temperatures not warming up any time soon, with a high-pressure system keeping days cold but sunny.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures will hit a maximum of 19 today, and it won't be much warmer tomorrow, with a minimum of 3C and a maximum of 22C.
Temperatures will again fall to just 3C overnight on Wednesday before reaching a maximum of 23C on Thursday.
Forecaster Richard Wardle said while Friday would also reach only 23C, the overnight temperature would increase slightly to a minimum of 5C.
"We're going to see that continue through to Saturday with a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 23, very sunny conditions, light winds, and then on Sunday to round out the weekend the maximum may just reach 24,” Mr Wardle said.