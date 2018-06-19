Menu
Login
COLD SNAP: The cold weather of the last few days is set to stay with us until atleast the weekend.
COLD SNAP: The cold weather of the last few days is set to stay with us until atleast the weekend. Tessa Mapstone
Weather

Cold temperatures set to linger into the weekend

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Jun 2018 12:42 PM

THE recent cold weather isn't over just yet, with temperatures not warming up any time soon, with a high-pressure system keeping days cold but sunny.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures will hit a maximum of 19 today, and it won't be much warmer tomorrow, with a minimum of 3C and a maximum of 22C.

Temperatures will again fall to just 3C overnight on Wednesday before reaching a maximum of 23C on Thursday.

Forecaster Richard Wardle said while Friday would also reach only 23C, the overnight temperature would increase slightly to a minimum of 5C.

"We're going to see that continue through to Saturday with a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 23, very sunny conditions, light winds, and then on Sunday to round out the weekend the maximum may just reach 24,” Mr Wardle said.

burea of meteorology chilly cold weather
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    News The Queensland Reds halfback visited the school on Saturday.

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:27 PM
    Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

    Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

    News The Hawks were the only club to have more than one side represented.

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:37 PM
    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    News 3800km in a '95 Nissan Pulsar

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:28 PM
    Drivers urged to slow down after wildlife deaths

    Drivers urged to slow down after wildlife deaths

    News Speeding drivers are killing Laidley wildlife

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:25 PM

    Local Partners