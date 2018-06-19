Cold temperatures set to linger into the weekend

COLD SNAP: The cold weather of the last few days is set to stay with us until atleast the weekend.

THE recent cold weather isn't over just yet, with temperatures not warming up any time soon, with a high-pressure system keeping days cold but sunny.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures will hit a maximum of 19 today, and it won't be much warmer tomorrow, with a minimum of 3C and a maximum of 22C.

Temperatures will again fall to just 3C overnight on Wednesday before reaching a maximum of 23C on Thursday.

Forecaster Richard Wardle said while Friday would also reach only 23C, the overnight temperature would increase slightly to a minimum of 5C.

"We're going to see that continue through to Saturday with a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 23, very sunny conditions, light winds, and then on Sunday to round out the weekend the maximum may just reach 24,” Mr Wardle said.