Menu
Login
News

Cold snap a fleeting reprieve from summer heat

RAINY DAYS: Forest Hill farmhand Ryan Ogden-Brown welcomes a shower on Saturday.
RAINY DAYS: Forest Hill farmhand Ryan Ogden-Brown welcomes a shower on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

THE past week's weather was certainly a stark contrast to the one preceding it.

The Lockyer Valley went from being a few degrees above average to more than 10 degrees below average when the mercury fell to 19.6 in Gatton on Friday.

Either side of the area, both Ipswich and Toowoomba recorded record low daytime temperatures for February.

The cool southerly wind change came through in combination with a cloud band.

Lockyer Valley Growers president and farmer Michael Sippel said despite it appearing like it had rained a lot, most farmers he spoke to had received only about 30mm across the weekend and more would be needed to counter the impact of the dry start to the year.

"Two hot days and we won't even know it rained,” he said.

And those days might not be far off, with temperatures expected to push 40 degrees by the end of the week.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said towards the weekend a trough would approach from the south.

"This tends to drag hot air from inland towards the coast, so it will start to heat up,” Ms Ford said.

Topics:  cold snap lockyer valley rain temperature weather

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer residents head back to polls: Learn about candidates

Lockyer residents head back to polls: Learn about candidates

ELEVEN candidates are running in the upcoming Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election on Saturday.

Chrome and Clutter called off for 2018

ATTRACTION: People filled Patrick St in Laidley for the 2017 Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival.

The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will not be held in 2018.

Rain can't dampen Mulgowie Markets

SAFE HANDS: Linda Reck with grandson Dave at the Mulgowie Farmers Markets on Saturday, February 3.

The markets are held on the first Saturday of each month.

Gatton Hawks strengthening their foundation

YOUNG GUNS: Gatton Hawks U18 players Tremayne Hobson, Jackson Morgan and Sean Haley.

U18s coach Josh Belz is hoping to become a constant.

Local Partners