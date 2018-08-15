TOASTY: Recent cold nights will give way to warm days, with temps potentially reach 29C on Friday.

TOASTY: Recent cold nights will give way to warm days, with temps potentially reach 29C on Friday. Bev Lacey

THE Lockyer Valley has shivered through a freezing weekend and start to the week, with minimum temperatures well below average for August.

A very dry airmass coupled with strong winds over the weekend saw temperatures plummet to just 2.6°C on Monday morning and 2.4°C on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Gatton was also one of the windiest places in the state on Sunday with gusts of up to 65km/h recorded.

Despite the cold nights, day time temperatures have stayed around the August average, and are expected to rise further.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michelle Berry said temperatures late this week and into the weekend could be as high as 5°C above average.

"What we'll see is a big decrease in winds and also a series of very week troughs moving east over southern Queensland, unfortunately there's no weather associated with the troughs it's still too dry, but what it will do is make sure the winds go around to the west and at times the northwest which is a warmer wind direction,” Ms Berry said.

"So with that you'll have warmer daytime temperatures, even the minimum temperatures will rise into Thursday morning in particular but Friday morning you get another burst of cold air so you might see another light frost on Friday morning.”

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest with maximum temperatures of 29°C, before cooling down on Sunday and Monday to 24°C and 23°C respectively.

The drop in winds comes as a relief to firefighters across the state who spent the weekend fighter over 200 vegetation fires statewide.

"It has assisted them a great deal - it was really difficult for them yesterday because of how gusty it was, the fires in a lot of areas were fairly out of control but they did a great job and a lot of them are in control now.”