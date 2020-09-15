Menu
Crime

Coke user walks from court

Ashley Pillhofer
ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Sep 2020 10:59 AM
A young Townsville man has walked from court with a warning after he was caught snorting coke from a park table in the CBD.

Cameron Andrew Sevier, 23, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Roger Beal said officers attended a park in Flinders Street where four men appeared to be engaged in drug activity on August 27 this year.

Mr Beal said police saw Sevier lower his head to the table and sniff something that left a white powder on his nose. Officers found about 1g of cocaine in a small clip-seal bag when they searched him.

Sevier's lawyer Victoria Twinney said the behaviour was out of character for her client, who works as a draftsman in Townsville and hopes to have a career in engineering.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced Sevier to a six-month recognisance order with a condition to attend a drug diversion program.

"I suppose everyone is entitled to one mistake and this one is yours," Mr Mack said.

Originally published as Coke user walks from court

