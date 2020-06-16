Coffee chain eyeing off Lockyer site for new cafe

DOUBLE SHOT: The Coffee Club has confirmed it is reviewing a Plainland site on which to open a new cafe.

JUST two months after it shut down rumours of a second coffee shop opening in Plainland, the Coffee Club has confirmed it might happen after all.

In April, the Gatton Star posed questions to the coffee giant, asking whether a second Coffee Club would be opening – on the other side of the Warrego Highway from the existing cafe.

At the time, a Coffee Club spokesman said “no decision had been made” to open a second store in the Lockyer Valley town but “discussions were taking place”.

But the spokesman has since delivered good news for coffee lovers looking for a new haunt.

“With respect to Plainland, we can confirm an opportunity has recently presented itself,” the spokesman said.

“(It) is being reviewed along with other potential site opportunities for future growth and expansion.”

They did not comment on exactly where the possible new site was located.

Presently, a Coffee Club is located at the Plainland Travel Centre, near Caltex.

In May, the Gatton Star reported on the construction of a Mobil service station on the corner of the highway and Laidley Plainland Rd, across the road from the existing Coffee Club.

It is understood a tenancy attached to the station would provide customers with food and drink options.