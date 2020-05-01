Cody’s massive MTV gig without Miley

Cody Simpson says playing with his acoustic guitar is “liberating”. Picture: Supplied

Cody Simpson will showcase his indie folk sound when he stars in the first MTV Unplugged Australia session to go online this week.

The 23-year-old musician, who won the inaugural season of The Masked Singer last year with his strong vocals and power dance moves as the Robot, will share his own songs during the new MTV Unplugged At Home series to stream on Friday afternoon.

His performance will include Golden Thing, which he wrote about partner Miley Cyrus - who won't be making a cameo - and the world premiere of new single Castle Walls.

Simpson wrote Golden Thing for his partner Miley Cyrus. Picture: @codysimpson/Instagram

"Playing on my own with just an acoustic (guitar) is liberating because it allows me the freedom to follow my mind wherever it takes me throughout a song or a performance," he said.

"I've stripped them right back and doing them the way I would if I was writing it in my bedroom."

The MTV Unplugged franchise, which has been revered by artists over the past three decades for its opportunity to present their songs in an intimate, stripped-back setting, launched in Australia in 2018 and has featured performances by Gang of Youths, Courtney Barnett, Amy Shark, The Rubens and DMAs.

For Simpson, MTV Unplugged suits his mission to reset as a singer and songwriter after shaking off his teen pop idol past.

His LA backyard looks very Australian. Picture: Supplied

"Couldn't be more stoked to be involved, this is an epic series that's taken on whole new life and is bringing cool entertainment and music to people's homes amidst this trying time. Very happy to be a part of it," he said.

The switch in sound back to his surf acoustic roots for the Gold Coast-raised, LA-based musician appears to be finding an audience with Golden Thing amassing more than 15 million streams on Spotify.

And he has also entered the poetry world, releasing his first book of works called Prince Neptune in April.

Cody Simpson at work. Picture: @codysimpson/Instagram

Simpson said he is trying to stay creative during the global shutdowns to halt the spread of COVID-19 which have stalled touring plans to promote his new music, including recent single Captain's Dance With The Devil.

"It's an interesting time for musicians with the nature of business changing so rapidly and everything still very up in the air for the future," he said.

"(I'm) being trying to stay creative and keep the flow going while being stuck inside. The positive thing is I'm still able to do things like MTV Unplugged to keep the connection rocking with my listeners."

Australian indie pop star G Flip will perform for MTV Unplugged next week. Picture: Supplied

Indie pop drumming sensation G Flip, who won plenty of new fans with her talent during the Music From The Home Front concert last weekend, will join the exclusive MTV Unplugged club on May 8.

Cody Simpson's MTV Unplugged At Home will stream from 4pm on May 1 via @mtvaustralia YouTube, Facebook, IGTV and Twitter and mtv.com.au.

The series will also air on MTV on Foxtel, Foxtel Now and Fetch after its digital launch.

Originally published as Cody's massive MTV gig without Miley