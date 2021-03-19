Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Crime

Cocaine ring accused admits to drug driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 19th Mar 2021 6:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused being part of a cross border cocaine drug syndicate has pleaded guilty in court to drug driving.

Jed Thomas Conroy is among seven people arrested in police raids on November 21 last year for their alleged involvement in a drugs ring accused of selling cocaine and MDMA on the Tweed and southern Gold Coast.

He faces a number of drug supply charges.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday Conroy pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug driving charge.

Court documents reveal on September 6, 2020 at 12.45am police stopped Conroy driving on Tweed Coast Road, Casuarina for random test.

Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp

 

He produced a licence and returned a negative breath test.

Police conducted an oral fluid test which returned a positive detection for cocaine.

He was arrested and made to do a second test for analysis which also returned a positive result for cocaine.

His defence told the court Conroy's loss of licence would likely impact his work as a carpenter.

Conroy was sentenced to a community release order for 12 months. He was spared a conviction.

His remaining charges will next be before the court on May 12 where he is expected to be sentenced.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Camper found 4x the limit with keys in the ignition

        Premium Content COURT: Camper found 4x the limit with keys in the ignition

        Crime An alcohol-fueled camping session has flattened one man’s phone battery, which led police to finding him slumped over the wheel of his car.

        Latest business liquidations in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Lockyer Valley

        Business Liquidations listed in the Lockyer Valley council area

        Police find stolen items, drugs at Lowood woman’s home

        Premium Content Police find stolen items, drugs at Lowood woman’s home

        Crime A Lowood woman has promptly denied having stolen items on her property when police...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice