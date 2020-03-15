Queensland woman dies from coronavirus

AN ELDERLY woman from Noosaville has reportedly died from coronavirus.

A 77-year-old woman who died in New South Wales from coronavirus on March 13 was from Queensland, and likely contracted it from her daughter who had recently returned from a trip to San Francisco.

The Daily can reveal the 77-year-old woman from Noosaville had been on a flight to Sydney on March 13 when her condition deteriorated significantly.

The woman was taken to hospital immediately upon landing but could not be resuscitated.

Health authorities believe she contracted it from her daughter who had returned from San Francisco two weeks earlier and it was not known at the time that either woman had COVID-19.

More to come.