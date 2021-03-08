Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Qld woman facing attempted murder charge

by Luke Mortimer
8th Mar 2021 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast police have charged a woman with attempted murder after she allegedly made threats to kill a man and tried to stab him through a security door.

It's alleged the 40-year-old Paradise Point woman went to a home on Hillridge Crescent at Varsity Lakes about 11pm on Sunday night.

Woman holding knife generic.
Woman holding knife generic.

Police believe the woman then attempted to stab a 29-year-old man through the door.

It's also alleged the woman used a metal bar to smash through a window and threatened to kill the man before police officers arrived at the home.

The man suffered injuries, not considered to be life threatening, when glass shattered on him during the incident, police said in a statement.

 

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

It's understood the alleged attack was not random in nature.

The Paradise Point woman was charged with one count each of attempted murder and attempted burglary.

 

 

She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Coast woman facing attempted murder charge

The Paradise Point woman will likely face court today, charged with attempted murder. File photo. Picture: Scott Fletcher
The Paradise Point woman will likely face court today, charged with attempted murder. File photo. Picture: Scott Fletcher

More Stories

attempted murder changes crime stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heart attack research breakthrough

        Premium Content Heart attack research breakthrough

        Health Men are twice as likely as women to have a heart attack but new research may lead to gender-based therapies.

        Where $200 tourism vouchers could go next

        Premium Content Where $200 tourism vouchers could go next

        Travel The Palaszczuk government has left the door open to expanding its $200 voucher...

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...

        REVEALED: How Lockyer plans to be part of QLD Olympics

        Premium Content REVEALED: How Lockyer plans to be part of QLD Olympics

        News It’s been revealed what role the Lockyer Valley would hope to gain if Brisbane...