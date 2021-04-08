Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020. Picture: File
Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020. Picture: File
Crime

Coast woman accused of $66k scam

Laura Pettigrew
7th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast woman has been charged with fraud offences after she allegedly swindled nearly $67,000 from her Coast building company employer.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020.

Ms Best originally faced two fraud charges but police prosecutor Leonie Scott said police would offer no evidence for one count of fraud - dishonesty application of property between December 11, 2018 and September 12, 2020, instead substituting it with two fresh fraud charges.

Fitness instructor used Grindr app to deal drugs

Former PM mistaken for Noosa Uber driver

Ms Best faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday for three charges including two counts of dishonestly applying Australian currency as an employee and one of fraudulently falsifying/destroy/alter/damage a record.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tallon asked Magistrate Christopher Callaghan for a four to five-week adjournment so evidence could be considered.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matters to May 5. 

ben campbell building fraud allegations fraud as an employee fraud charge fraud offences sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather More than 100 roads across Queensland are impacted by flash flooding after a 150mm-plus deluge overnight. SEE THE FULL LIST

        Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        News Paramedics have take a man aged in his 30s to hospital following an early morning...

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health Queensland Health COVID vaccine hubs shutting on weekends

        Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Premium Content Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Health Scientists reworking abandoned University of Queensland COVID vaccine