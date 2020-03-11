Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
News

Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

Matty Holdsworth
10th Mar 2020 8:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.

A 42-year-old woman is the partner of a 38-year-old woman who contracted the virus on Sunday.

The 38-year-old woman had recently returned from overseas where she travelled from London through Dubai.

It brings the Sunshine Coast's total of people struck down with the virus to four.

Contact tracing is under way for the new case.

"This means we are directly contacting people who are known to those who have been in close contact with these people while they might have been infectious," a Queensland Health statement read.

Two other cases confirmed today take Queensland's tally of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state to 18.

A 46-year-old woman from Brisbane is listed in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the novel virus. She recently travelled to Austria and France.

More Stories

Show More
dubai london sunshine coast coronavirus sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

        News From theft, vandalism, and drunk drivers see the crimes that happened this week.

        Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        premium_icon Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        News After months of fighting over broken water meetings and hundreds of meetings...

        Six generations walk Minden school halls

        premium_icon Six generations walk Minden school halls

        News This prep student has followed in the footsteps of her family who have learned at...

        Lockyer road accidents on rise in wet weather conditions

        premium_icon Lockyer road accidents on rise in wet weather conditions

        News NEW statistics from RACQ reveals the most common days for road accidents.