Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Coast unit destroyed by fire

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Sep 2020 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A UNIT has been destroyed and multiple people assessed by paramedics after a Coolangatta unit block fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coyne Street apartment around 2am to find the unit block already "well involved".

Police confirmed there was a large fire at the rear of the premises, forcing both the unit complex and a neighbouring unit complex in Haig Street to be evacuated.

Crews from both QLD Fire and Emergency Services and NSW Fire were on scene.

The fire was under control by 3.10 and out by 3.30am, leaving one unit destroyed and other units and garages damaged.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics but despite two being treated for minor smoke inhalation all declined transport to hospital.

Fire investigators are expected to arrive on scene today and police investigations are underway.

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast unit destroyed by fire

coolangatta fire gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Australia’s aged care homes hold nearly $30 billion in resident’s money, but more than 140 aged care homes are in financial strife.

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News Voters united in concerns over youth crime

        Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Premium Content Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Politics Deputy Premier Steven Miles calls out Federal Government on ‘lies’

        Early voters gain second pre-polling booth for Lockyer

        Premium Content Early voters gain second pre-polling booth for Lockyer

        News WITH just one pre-polling booth originally planned for the Lockyer, a second has...