The Gold Coast train line is suspended in both directions after a police incident on the tracks at Pimpama.
Crime

Teen fights for life after electric shock

by Talisa Eley, Amanda Robbemond
7th Sep 2018 8:10 AM

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition after coming into contact with live wires on a railway line on the Gold Coast.

The boy was among three 17-year-olds treated for burns on train lines at Pimpama just after 9pm.

Two of the boys were rushed to the specialist burns unit at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to up to 60 per cent of their bodies.

"Apparently what happened is they climbed over the bridge there, and sat on the concrete barriers that support the bridge to admire the view," said QAService Gold Coast senior operations supervisor Allan Windsor.

"While sitting there it appears the electricity from the high voltage wires above have crossed to the young males and (two have) got severely shocked.

He said the boys' burns ranged from full to partial thickness.

Mr Windsor said, a third teenager, who had tried to help the pair, appeared to have suffered an electric shock.

"When we arrived his heart racing was 170 beats per minute," he said.

He was transported lights and sirens through to Gold Coast University Hospital.

At the time of the incident all three patients were conscious, Mr Windsor Said.

The incident suspended Gold Coast train services in both directions for an hour.

Services have now been restored but residual delays are expected.

It follows earlier delays on the line because of system faults around Ormeau, which had commuters waiting up to 40 minu

